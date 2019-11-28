Get Yer Kilt Oan and win with Fife Flyers

Fife Flyers are inviting supporters to turn up in tartan this weekend for a chance of winning a replica top.

Players Danick Gauthier, Chase Schaber and captain James Livingston donned kilts from Kirk Wynd Highland House, Kirkcaldy to encourage fans to do the same for Saturday’s St Andrews night clash with Belfast Giants.

Fife Flyers' Danick Gauthier, Chase Schaber and captain James Livingston in kilts to promote the tartan competition for St Andrews night.

They were also treated to a wee dram at the local InchDairnie Distillery. Anyone tweeting or emailing the club a picture of themselves at the rink in their outfit by 7.30pm will be entered into the competition and the winner will be chosen by the end of the first period break.

The Saturday night game will also feature a piper leading the fans in song just before face-off and a performance from the local ice skaters ahead of their annual show.

Special Offer Weekend Tickets are available for the double header games priced at £26 for adults, £20 concessions and £12 for children. These tickets are available in person at the box office, weekdays between 2pm and 6pm.

More details on the competition on the Fife Flyers website: www.fifeflyers.co.uk.