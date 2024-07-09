Glenrothes Boxing Club stars (from left) Lauren Whyte, Reo Martin and Kiawa Brown with their gold medals

After landing a fantastic boys 54kg gold medal at the inaugural William Wallace International Box Cup in Stirling last weekend, teenage Glenrothes Boxing Club sensation Reo Martin has received a dream Scotland call-up for the EUBC Schools European Championships in Banja Luka, Bosnia, from August 1 to 11.

Martin, 13, a second year pupil at Glenrothes High School who is coached by Stevie McGuire, beat Aberdeen opponent Jimmy Johnstone – who he had also defeated in this year’s Scottish 54kg Golden Glove Open in Motherwell – after a unanimous points decision following three 90-second rounds in Sunday’s final at Jonesy’s Boxing Club. The Glenrothes fighter, who had previously defeated Joseph Stewart by the same margin in the semi-finals, celebrated the gold medal success by briefly abandoning his strict diet routine by enjoying a burger with his dad John.

The teenager told the Glenrothes Gazette: “Joseph had tried to make the semi-final scrappy but I coped with that and got him with some good shots.

"And I had beaten Jimmy twice before so I knew what he was capable of against him.

Reo Martin celebrates his William Wallace Box Cup 54kg gold medal with dad John and mum Leanne

“As soon as I won the final, I went to O’Connells in Kirkcaldy and had a burger there. It tasted amazing as it was a while since I’d had one.

"Then I got an email saying I had been picked for the Euros, so I’m back on the cut and won’t be having a burger again for a while!”

Reo’s fellow Glenrothes Boxing Club members Lauren Whyte, 24, and Kiawa Brown, 13, also landed William Wallace International Box Cup gold medals on unanimous points decisions, in the women’s 63.5kg and boys 48kg classes respectively.

Glenrothes BC head coach Stevie McGuire said: “The club only won one gold at the event last year at the same tournament – by Ewan Campbell in the boys 57kg class – and that was three golds we won this year.

“Lauren was outstanding. It was only her second contest and she was boxing a girl who had four contests with three wins and only one loss.”

And Reo, who will celebrate his 14th birthday on the first day of competition in Bosnia, is very excited about his prospects there.

“I can’t wait to compete at the Euros,” he added. "Winning on my birthday would be a great present. I take every step as it comes and that’s my next step.

“I’m looking forward to it and anything is possible.”

Glenrothes Boxing Club had two other fighters competing in Stirling this year – the aforementioned Campbell and Kian Ashford – and both also showed up very well before being defeated in the semi-finals by the eventual winners of the respective categories.

But the dream goes on for Reo, who will now be looking for further success in Bosnia.

His dad John – the co-manager of Glenrothes FC - said: “I’m absolutely buzzing for Reo. He’s worked so hard getting to where he is just now.

"It’s been an eventful year, winning the Scottish title, getting a GB Three Nations silver medal for Scotland and then winning the Box Cup.

"Now being selected to go to the Euros is massive and a great achievement for him and it will be a good experience. By a country mile, this will be the biggest event Reo has ever boxed in.

"I wasn’t expecting a letter to come through the door from Boxing Scotland on Monday morning saying Reo had been picked for the Euros, after taking him for a wee burger the night before to celebrate!

"Now he’ll be back on his health kick and making sure he maintains that weight for the first of August.

"He’s got as much chance as anybody else in Bosnia. He’ll obviously go out there and try and get a medal.

"I will try and be there as much as I can to go and support him.”

John’s regular commitments, including with Glenrothes FC – whom he co-manages with Kev Smith – make it trickier for him to fly out on the 1,700-mile trip to watch his son fighting in the former Yugoslavian republic.

Pre-season friendlies over the last few days saw the Warout Stadium outfit lose 2-0 at home to Lochgelly Albert last Tuesday, before a 2-2 draw at Carnoustie Panmure on Saturday, when the Glens scored via new signing Cammy Muirhead and Ali Ramzan.