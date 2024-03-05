Fife boxing stars Reo Martin (right) and Kian Ashford with their Golden Gloves and medals after winning national titles in consecutive weekends in Motherwell

Martin, 13, a second year pupil at Glenrothes High School who is coached by Stevie McGuire, beat Aberdeen opponent Jimmy Johnstone – who received an eight count in the final round – to become Scottish 54kg Golden Glove Open champion at Motherwell’s Ravenscraig Sports Facility last Saturday.

"I’m over the moon to be a Scottish champion,” Martin told the Fife Free Press. “I’ve been picturing it for a good couple of years.

"I knew I was going into it this year and that was my main target for 2024 so it’s really good to have.

Reo Martin with dad John after last weekend's sensational win in Motherwell

"Jimmy really tried to get into a scrap with me. So I just used my technique and my three and four shot combinations were working very well against him.

"He landed a few on me but I wouldn’t say they were very effective because he was a bit scrappy and he was just swinging at me. They weren’t clean punches.

"He was just hanging on at the end of the fight.

"I went out for dinner afterwards to celebrate, had a good meal, came home, chilled and admired what I have actually done.”

Martin’s national triumph has put him on a shortlist to potentially fight at the prestigious Three Nations competition in Motherwell from June 14 to 16.

His proud dad John Martin, a co-manager at Glenrothes FC, said: “Reo has been working on switching his punches from head to body and he used that quite well.

"The guy was trying to lean into him quite a bit but Reo’s movement was really good.

"I’m buzzing for Reo because he’s worked so hard. He is really dedicated.”

Last Saturday’s win completed a remarkable recent national double triumph for Glenrothes Boxing Club, as fellow club fighter Kian Ashford – also coached by Stevie McGuire – had become Scottish Schools 2010 42kg Golden Glove champion by beating Keir Hardie ABC fighter Harris Maguire at Motherwell just a week earlier.

"It’s an absolutely amazing achievement for the club to have two national champions,” Reo added. “Glenrothes Boxing Club hadn’t been entered into the Scottish for a good couple of years so it’s a really good honour for us to win this for our club.

"Our coach Stevie and the other club coaches are playing a big part in us winning.

"We’ve also got Allan McCulloch and Danny Cole who also coach me so a big thanks to them.”