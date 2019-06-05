Glenrothes Boxing Club coach 'heartbroken' by loss of 'special kid' Connor Law

Glenrothes Boxing Club head coach Stevie McGuire has paid tribute to Connor Law following his tragic death at the age of 26.

McGuire, a former amateur international boxer himself, trained Connor since the age of 15 and had tipped him to become a future world champion.

A tribute poster has been erected on the outside of the Glenrothes Boxing Club premises.

He said he was 'heartbroken' by the loss of a 'special kid and a special boxer'.

"We are devastated by the death of Connor Law," he said.

"He achieved great highs as an amateur – British Junior Champion, Scottish Elite Champion, Tammer elite gold medallist.

"Of 87 amateur contests he lost just 8. He boxed for Scotland 23 times at Junior and Elite level.

"As a professional we hoped for the same highs - he was still unbeaten in 13 contests.

"When he turned pro with Tommy Gilmour we knew he would go far. I told Tommy this was his next World Champion.

"When Tommy retired from boxing I was honoured that Connor chose me to be the man that kept moving his career forward. He was excited to get back in the ring.

"As his trainer from a young boy learning his trade to his manager as a professional we had a close relationship and he was part of my family. We are heartbroken.

"The Law family, GBC and the McGuire family ask for privacy at this distressing time."

Glenrothes Boxing Club has also erected a poster above its main entrance in tribute, stating "Our Champ Connor Law 1992-2019".