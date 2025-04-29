Glenrothes Boxing Club star Reo Martin is celebrating big win in Cyprus

Cyprus Box Cup winner Reo Martin with his dad John

Glenrothes Boxing Club teenager Reo Martin is celebrating a prestigious Zenon Box Cup title victory, having won his quarter-final against an Israeli fighter last Thursday, before defeating an Irish lad in their semi-final on Friday and ending his glorious run with a final success over home scrapper Mpaklous Giorgos on Sunday.

Reo, 14, was one of a travelling Scottish party of 11 boxers – seven from Glenrothes BC and four from Perthshire club Wellmeadow – who landed three golds between them in Larnica, with points successes after three rounds of two minutes.

He said: “It felt really good, especially after fighting back from a split points decision loss to Reily Hannah in the Scottish Championships final in Dundee. I thought I had won that one.

"In the Cyprus final the boy fought like Reily. I had been working on footwork, pivoting and changing the angles and it worked.”

The other two Scottish winners in Larnica were Reo’s Glenrothes BC clubmate Lauren White who savoured a 60kg final success over Cyprus girl Elena Karagiani and Wellmeadow’s Peter Kein, 17, final victor over an Israeli opponent at 63kg.

Reo, whose wins were all unamimous points verdicts, displayed the impressive movement and footwork after putting into practice what he had learned in the gym under coaches Stevie McGuire and Levi Sweeney.

Reo’s dad John said: “He is progressing into a really good boxer. You can see he’s listening to what his coaches are telling him and he is growing in confidence with his boxing which is great to see.”