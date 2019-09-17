Glenrothes girl is five-time world champion thanks to training from her dad

A teenage girl from Glenrothes has become a five-time world champion in Brazilian Ju-jitsu thanks to training from her dad.

Leonei Coates (15), from the town’s Rising Phoenix martial arts club, competed in the BJJ Junior World Championships held in Wolverhampton recently, coming home with five gold medals.

The Glenwood High School pupil fought in both her own weight category and the weight category above, as well as the merged weight category (absolute division) in both Gi and No-Gi – the two forms of BJJ – over two days.

Leonei, who has been training with her father, Jamie Henderson, for the past three years said it was “so cool” to win five events.

Her mother, Victoria, who also helps run the Rising Phoenix gym, said: “This is a huge achievement for her individually, as well as for our club.

“For her dad, running a martial arts gym is a busy task so in order to get some time with him she decided to give it a try.”

When asked what she enjoys most about the sport, Leonei replied: “Competing!”

Leonei is pictured displaying her belts medals alongside her father and instructor, Jamie.