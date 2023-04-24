Glenrothes Half Marathon: 13 photos from the 1993 road race in Glenrothes

Glenrothes Road Running Festival makes a welcome return this year for its 40th anniversary event.

It will be the event in three years after a lockdown-enforced absence.

The race has a long and proud history, comprising a half marathon as well as 5k, 10k, wheelchair and junior fun runs, and takes a huge amount of organising.

These photos, from the archives of the Glenrothes Gazette, catch some of the atmosphere from the 1993 race.

This year’s race takes place on Sunday, 12 June. For further information visit www.fifeleisure.org.uk

