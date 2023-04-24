News you can trust since 1871
Rewind to 1991 and the top three runners - Frank Harper (third), Alan Robson (first) and Tom Thomson (second)

Glenrothes Half Marathon: 13 photos from the 1993 road race in Glenrothes

Glenrothes Road Running Festival makes a welcome return this year for its 40th anniversary event.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 24th Apr 2023, 08:18 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 08:18 BST

It will be the event in three years after a lockdown-enforced absence.

The race has a long and proud history, comprising a half marathon as well as 5k, 10k, wheelchair and junior fun runs, and takes a huge amount of organising.

These photos, from the archives of the Glenrothes Gazette, catch some of the atmosphere from the 1993 race.

This year’s race takes place on Sunday, 12 June. For further information visit www.fifeleisure.org.uk

Runners hit the road for the 1991 Glenrothes road race

Runners hit the road for the 1991 Glenrothes road race

Glenrothes' road running festival has always had fun runs and junior events to encourage local youngsters to get involved. This group took part in the 1992 event.

Glenrothes' road running festival has always had fun runs and junior events to encourage local youngsters to get involved. This group took part in the 1992 event.

Even the youngest kids were able to take part in the big race ...

Even the youngest kids were able to take part in the big race ...

Leading from the front is Terry Mitchell.

Leading from the front is Terry Mitchell.

