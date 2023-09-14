Glenrothes memorial race won by Fife's Ben Kinninmonth in time of 16:13

Fife Athletic Club's Ben Kinninmonth won this year's Glenrothes-based Stuart Duncan memorial 5k in a time of 16:13

We’ve had a Wizard undergoing a five-day, 234km adventure of a lifetime across Kenya.

There was also a delegation of 15 Wizards in Newcastle for the televised Great North Run on Sunday.

Closer to home, 26 Wizards and Fife Athletic Club members took part in the 5km Stuart Duncan memorial race in Glenrothes.

Kirkcaldy Wizards members at the Lomond Centre after taking part in the Stuart Duncan 5km memorial race on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Ben Kinninmonth finished first at last Tuesday’s Stuart Duncan memorial 5k, an out-and-back run along Boblingen Way, in 16:13.

Scott McClung continued an impressive recovery from injury with a time of 18:09, finishing in fourth place.

Dave Clark was eighth in 18:51. There were also sub 20-minute performances by Gary Whitton (19:06), Paul Harkins (19:22) and Andy Harley (19:24), and Ryan Campbell-Hodge (20:47), Calum Reid (21:06), James Stewart (23:01), Craig Thomson (23:24), John Ritchie (24:34), Mollie Turner (26:43) and Niamh Gibbons (27:30) weren’t far behind.

There were solid displays too by Jim Paterson (27:56), Lisa Cairns (28:30), Sharron Wilson (29:09), Sandra Pirie and Isobel Louden (31:26), Sam Kemp (31:33), Neil Stirling (32:54), Shona Turner (29:33), Caitlin Grieve (30:09), Lynn Godsell (31:14), Carol Budd (31:27) and Jacqueline Cairns (32:25).

Kirkcaldy Wizard Sean Brown taking part in the Beyond the Ultimate For Rangers 234km , clocking an accumulated time of 32 hours and 58 minutes over five days

The Stirling 10k took place on Sunday morning and it was won by Central Athletic Club’s Jamie Crowe in 29:16.

The female race was won by Natasha Phillips, of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers, breaking the course record with a time of 33:09.

There were also standout performances by Fife runners. Alistair Gudgin was the fastest, clocking 32:34. His clubmates Jamie Lessels and Kinninmonth both achieved 10km personal bests of 33:54 and 34:26 respectively.

A time of 35:23 was recorded by Carter Taylor and Stephen Clark did it in 36:40, Bryce Aitken in 41:06, Andy Harley in 41:16 and Sandra Aitken in 52:53.

Fife Athletic Club's Jamie Lessels, left, and Ben Kinninmonth, centre, with PH Racing Club's Aaron Bennett

The 2023 edition of the Auchterarder Running Festival took place over Saturday and Sunday.

Fife’s Rhona Van Rensburg finished as first female over 50 and second female overall in the 10k with a time of 41:27, pipped to the latter by only three seconds by Jade Greenshields, of Auchterarder’s Five Star Run Club, in 41:24.

Two other Fife runners ran the 10k event. Hendrik Van Rensburg achieved a time of 43:30 and Paul McGlynn one of 1:03:42.

In the half-marathon event, Janet Dickson finished as first female and 13th overall in 1:27:55.

A lone Wizard, Kevin Funnell, ran in the Braemar half-marathon event, completing the course in a time of 1:56:13.

A contingent of 15 Wizards made the journey south to Newcastle for the Great North Run.

James Stewart finished first in 1:52:49, followed by Rob Justice in 1:56:46, Cara Murdoch in 1:58:18 and Susan Young in 2:03:19.

