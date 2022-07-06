Glenrothes swimmer reaches UK Championship

Glenrothes sporting teen David Smyth is heading to the British Age Group Swimming Championships, being held from July 22-29 in Sheffield at Ponds Forge Arena.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:17 pm
David Smyth
David Smyth

The 16-year-old is the current Scottish age group champion on 100 breaststroke and Scottish junior champion in the same event.

Craig Holmes, Smyth’s head coach at Glenrothes Amateur Swimming Club, said: “Since returning to the pool post-Covid measures, David has made phenomenal progress by securing two national titles.”

On the occasion itself, Smyth said: “I’m looking forward to this event, as it’s my first time competing at the British championships.”

All from Glenrothes ASC have wished the local swimmer the very best of luck.

