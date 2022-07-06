Glenrothes swimmer reaches UK Championship

The 16-year-old is the current Scottish age group champion on 100 breaststroke and Scottish junior champion in the same event.
Craig Holmes, Smyth’s head coach at Glenrothes Amateur Swimming Club, said: “Since returning to the pool post-Covid measures, David has made phenomenal progress by securing two national titles.”
On the occasion itself, Smyth said: “I’m looking forward to this event, as it’s my first time competing at the British championships.”
All from Glenrothes ASC have wished the local swimmer the very best of luck.