Glenrothes teen Jensen is motoring ahead

Jensen Bell with his dad Paul. (Pic: Colin Jackson)

Jensen Bell has been in top form during his maiden outing in the Junior Saloon Car Championship (JSCC) where he is the only driver from north of the border.

Dad Paul, a former driver himself, says it’s an impressive beginning from the Auchmuty High School pupil.

“He’s been racing cars since he was 10,” he says.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You can't get a proper circuit licence until you are 14 so up until then he was doing short ovals at Lochgelly and non-contact hatchback racing, but now he's had his first year on the circuit and it’s been a cracking start."

Jensen’s most recent outing was at the famous Silverstone racing track where the conditions meant that he didn’t perform at his best.

Paul says: “He struggled at Silverstone because he's not had much experience driving in the rain so it didn't go as well as we had hoped, like he was doing at the start of the month.

“It was the first time he's been out of the top 10 but there are 30 cars out there.

“It's a massive grid and he's the only Scottish driver.

“The JSCC is a well-backed discipline and there's a lot of guy who have gone on from there to much bigger things like British GT Racing and Touring Cars.

“It's a great feeder series, so though he didn’t have a good weekend at Silverstone it was a good experience for him.”

Along with his natural ability Paul says Jensen is also very enthusiastic and hopes to make motor sport his career.

He said: “He can't get enough of it!

"It's a great opportunity and it's something he wants to do moving forward.

“He wants to be involved in motor sport, even if it's on the technical and data side because that's a huge part of it, but obviously he'd like to be driving as well.

"We’re lucky in that the headmaster at Auchmuty is on board and he understands what Jensen's goals are.

"We have to take him out of school on a Thursday if he has a race weekend but he has to get all his homework done, but the racing itself counts as work experience.”

The team also hope to attract sponsorship as Jensen moves forward in motor racing.

"Sponsorship is massive because motor sport is ridiculously expensive, even at junior level,” Paul says, “we have had some help but in the main we are self-funded.

“I have my own Diamond Self Storage and we really need to thank other We Restore Alloys and Brig Car Sales who help us, but our main goal is to attract a good local sponsor who would stay on with Jensen for the journey.”

Jensen is next in action at Knockhill on July 9/10 – the only only Scottish date in the JSCC diary.