Glenrothes turn the tables on Caithness

The victorious Glenrothes side following their weekend win

With 14 straight league defeats, including a 75-8 loss away to Caithness last week, Glenrothes faced the same opponents at Carleton Park.

The home fans, and some of their sponsors who had enjoyed a lunch at the club, cannot have been optimistic going into the game but how wrong they were.

The game started off in a predictable manner with Caithness touching down under the posts. His half back partner.

Glenrothes struck back and Timmy Kennedy and Ross Davidson combined to take the ball close to the visitors line before Davidson offloaded to the supporting Jack Bousie who dived over near the right corner.

The home team grabbed a second try with Kyle MacIntosh diving over to give the Glens a 10-7 lead.

Helped by a couple of penalties, Caithness made their way into the home 22m area, moved the ball left then back into midfield where the inside centre waltzed through a hole in the defence to score a try near the posts. The conversion flew wide.

The scoring continued and Glenrothes took a 17-12 lead in at the break.

The second half opened with Gray extending the Reds lead and guaranteeing a try scoring bonus point.

Gray then skipped past three would be tacklers and scored his hat trick try midway between the left hand corner flag and the posts. Duguid converted.

Kennedy added to the scoring before Caithness reduced the deficit.

Another Duguid kick toward the left corner almost led to Gray scoring a try very similar to his third but he was just unable to keep the ball in play. Nevertheless the Reds soon recovered the ball and after two or three thrusts were rebuffed, the ball was moved to the right and Davidson, who had rejoined the fray, dived over in the corner for the Glens seventh try and a final score of 39-19.

This weekend, in the final game of the season, the Glens travel to face Orkney for their much delayed fixture.