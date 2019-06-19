Glimpses of progress but Falkland lose out

Falkland’s cricketers made the short journey to meet Dundee High School in the SPCU Championship NE at the weekend.

It was an unseasonably cold overcast Saturday in the City of Discovery, but the ground although damp was thankfully playable.

Falkland Captain Ryan Hepburn won the toss and decided to bat first.

The wicket proved to be one of variable bounce and the Falkland batsmen struggled with the unpredictability. Cameron Nellies worked commendably hard and reached 35 from 52 deliveries before being stumped off the bowling of Tom McFarlane.

Even Harsha Cooray could only make two runs before being bowled by Z.Rasheed. Lyle Robertson did well making 20 runs from 20 deliveries. Falkland were all out for 122 from just 30.3 overs.

Dundee High School didn’t find the going any easier.

Ryan Hepburn took four wickets during his allotted nine overs for just 18 runs.

Just to underline how difficult batting conditions were, Dundee’s Ned Wright scored just seven runs from 43 deliveries.

However, thanks to 32 from Upamal and 43 not out from Z.Rasheed, Dundee reached their target of 123 in 34.5 overs and won the match by five wickets.

Scoring - C.Nellies 35. S.Ejaz 3 for 14, T.McFarlene 3 for 26.

R.Upamal 32, Z.Rasheed 43 not out. R.Hepburn 3 for 18.

On Sunday Falkland exited the Murgitroyd 20 Over trophy.

Forfarshire asked Falkland to bat first and at one point Falkland were 45 for 6 after seven overs but a magnificent stand between professional Harsha Cooray and teenager Cassius Haresign with some glorious hitting by both players gave Falkland a more than respectable total. At the changeover, things looked good for Falkland.

But for Forfarshire Craig Wallace dropped early on, took command and supported by Callum Garden and Craig McConnachie reached the total with over three overs to spare. At least Falkland they gave their supporters a treat with some fine hitting.

Scoring - Falkland 174/6 in 20 Overs (H Cooray 92 not out, C Haresign 47 NO, C Robertson 3 for 16) Forfarshire 178/5 in 17.2 Overs (C Wallace 93 NO, C Garden 30).