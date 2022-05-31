Go ahead for Markinch Highland Games

The Markinch Highland Games were last held in 2019. (Pic: Nige Hutchison)

Owing to the pandemic this will be the first time the Games has taken place since 2019.

The organisers have received good entries for all events so there promises to be something for everyone at the ancient event which was established in 1871.

On the day there will be a quality line up in the heavy events with all the top strongmen on the circuit set to do battle throughout the afternoon in the various disciplines including shot putt, hammer and caber.

The Games stage the oldest pipe band contest in Scotland with winners names on the impressive Burgh Shield dating back 100 years.

Still on the tartan theme there will be solo piping contests for juniors and adults while outside the main arena a full programme of Highland dancing will take place with ages ranging from under-5s through to adults.

There will be a full programme of athletic events for both Open and Youth competitors with the top prize of £200 going to the winner of the Open 90 metres handicap which will be run on a Chariots of Fire type string-laned track, the only one of it's kind remaining on the Scottish Games circuit.

The main event for the cyclists will be the Scottish 8000 metres grass track Championship.

Midway through the proceedings there will be fun races for children of all ages as well as there parents.

A full array of stalls, trade stands and side shows as well as a fun fair will be in attendance.

This year’s Chieftain will be local man Gordon Michie.

Mr Michie is head of fund raising in Scotland for armed forces support charity Poppyscotland.

The action gets underway with the solo piping and Highland dancing at 11am, the pipe contest at noon and all the track and field events at 12.30pm.

Other Games in Fife this summer include Ceres – Saturday, June 26, Burntisland – Monday, July 18, Inverkeithing – Saturday, August 6, St Andrews – Sunday, August 28 and Bowhill – Sunday, September 11.