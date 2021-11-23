Gold for Kirkcaldy’s all around gymnast Emily

Emily Bremner with her gold medal.

It was an astonishing achievement at the Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff, where she delivered the title in a challenging competition with 12 countries represented by gymnasts from their national squads.

Emily was part of the Scottish Team taking part in the annual event which has been part of the Competition calendar for the last 20 years.

Her performance in the afternoon rotation squeezed her past two English gymnasts, Megan Bridge and Emily Todd, leading the competition from the morning round giving her the all around title.

Ellie Patrick made it two Scottish women in the top 10.

On day two Emily finished in eighth place in the beam.

Fellow Scot cameron Lynn picked up a silver in the All Around and a further bronze medal on the Pommel Horse

Emily was so happy with the performance given the last two years have seen her push through a foot operation, a shoulder injury and restricted training due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She has been training since the age of five and says she was delighted with her performance and title, a major high in her sporting career so far.