Golfer Chloe Goadby lands third win

Chloe Goadby has stormed to the BUCS Finals title over a wind swept Lundin.

Chloe, from St Andrews and a member at St Regulus, won the BUCS Tour women’s final by nine shots from Lorna McClymont (Scotland’s Rural College).

The local amateur, a student at the University of Stirling, was the only golfer in the field to finish under par on -1 with Lorna back on +8.

Following her win, Chloe Tweeted: “Thrilled to win my third BUCS Finals title by nine shots today in some windy conditions.

“Onto the next one.”

Chloe carded four rounds of 79, 72, 74 and 72 on her way to victory.