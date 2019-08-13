Golfers are to the fore at Lundin

Handicap runner up Sue Nicholson with captain Linda Mould and champion Pam Seath.
There was an exciting day’s golf competition as Lundin Ladies held their club championship’s recently.

Players of all ages arrived to compete across a variety of categories.

The scoring was low and the competition keen as the groups all made their way over the course aiming to pick up a trophy.

Presentations were made in the club house following the day’s play.

Winners of the respective categories were: Handicap - runner up Sue Nicholson and champion Pam Seath.

Junior - runner up Maisie Band and junior champion Oliver Band.

Scratch - Shona Cunningham with runner up Frances McIntosh.

9 Hole - Maris MacCrossan with runner up Elaine Brunton.