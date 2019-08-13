Golfers are to the fore at Lundin

There was an exciting day’s golf competition as Lundin Ladies held their club championship’s recently.

Players of all ages arrived to compete across a variety of categories.

The scoring was low and the competition keen as the groups all made their way over the course aiming to pick up a trophy.

Presentations were made in the club house following the day’s play.

Winners of the respective categories were: Handicap - runner up Sue Nicholson and champion Pam Seath.

Junior - runner up Maisie Band and junior champion Oliver Band.

Scratch - Shona Cunningham with runner up Frances McIntosh.

9 Hole - Maris MacCrossan with runner up Elaine Brunton.