Gordon Moodie collects Racewall grand national win

Windygates racer Gordon Moodie

There may have been bright blue skies but the temperature certainly didn’t play its part.

In the opening heat, whilst Harris led for a good part of the race, Moodie went through to win with Harris ending up in third spot.

The roles were reversed in heat two with Harris leading from start to finish but this time Moodie had to be content with third spot.

Harris was the early leader during the final and whilst Moodie made a good start he was running behind world champion Chris Burgoyne.

Towards the close of the race Harris was moved over and dropped to fourth with Liam Rennie winning with Moodie third and Harris fourth.

The last race of the night, the grand national, was run on a track where there had been an oil slick.

Harris led initially but lost out during the closing stages of the race with Moodie winning and Harris dropping to third.

Kennoway’s Ross Watters picked up two seventh places in his heats but forced his way through into the lead during the final.

However, he had a steering failure during the closing stages and a nudge from behind saw him crash heavily.

Andrew Mathieson, Lochgelly, picked up a third and a fourth in his heats but had to retire from the final.