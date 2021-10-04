Gordon Moodie enjoys a dominant weekend
Windygates’ British formula II champion Gordon Moodie had a dominant weekend’s racing, winning three out of four heats and two finals.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 9:27 am
At the Crimond Raceway Moodie’s first heat win saw him take the lead during the closing stages whilst his second was a comfortable one.
With the lower grade drivers getting themselves tangled, Moodie capitalised and was through into the lead by lap six and after that he reeled off the remaining laps to make it a hat trick of wins.
On Sunday at the Cowdenbeath Racewall, Moodie won his opening heat but had to settle for second in heat two before then going on to win his second final of the weekend.