Gordon Moodie in the mix at Skegness

While the Cowdenbeath Racewall may be taking a short break, our local drivers haven’t been short of track action.

In the formula IIs at Skegness, Liam Bentham won the final from James Riggall and Gordon Moodie (Windygates).

The two litre saloon drivers were in cracking form with Stuart Shevill Jnr (Motherwell) taking his new car to a debut heat win.

At one time it looked as if it was going to be a Scottish 1-2 in the Final only for Deane Mayes to send Ross Watters (Leven) into the leader Shevill Jnr who spun on the last bend.

Mayes just got to the line ahead of Watters with third being Adam O’Dell.

Saturday started the World Championship challenge where the World champions in formula I, II and saloons have time trials in each other’s cars.

This year Moodie won from Andy Smith and Max Stott.

The drivers for the formula IIs and 2 litre saloons were then participating in qualifying heats for their UK Championship with big turn outs of cars in each formula.

Moodie won two heats, the others went the way of Amy Webster, Dale Seneschall and James Riggall. Andrew Palmer and Jordon Thackra won the consolation races with Jack Cave winning the final.

The saloons raced in six heats with Shevill Jnr winning two, Michael Allard, Eddie Darby, Georgie Boult Jnr and Diggy Smith one each.

John Fortune and Shevill Jnr were racing their Formula Is with Fortune qualifying for the final but he wasn’t classified in that.

On Sunday it was bright and warm and there was an international feel about the Formula II racing with Thackra winning heat one Belgian Jan Bekkers heat two and Dutchman Pieter van der Beek heat three.

The consolation race was won by Julian Coombes.

The grid for the UK paired Moodie and Riggall on the front row with Cave and Luke Wrench on row two.

When the race started Moodie made a good start and managed to open up a gap on the first bend and with the others fighting over second he eased away to an easy win.

In the end Kelvyn Marshall brought his car home in second place with Kay Lenssen third.

The Grand National saw Wrench go through to win.

Returning to the Racewall over the weekend of the 17/18 August is the exciting and unpredictable saloon world final.

The participants will be blitzing their way through a crowded field of cars in an attempt to with the title and race with the gold roof on their car.