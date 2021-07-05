Gordon Moodie lifts British championship

Gordon Moodie in his formula II

With the Cowdenbeath Racewall on a mid-season break, a few of the formula II drivers headed to the Derbyshire track where a world championship qualifying round and the British championship were held.

It was a high quality weekend meeting and, on the Sunday, Moodie, from Windygates, was in excellent form to win the British.

The local racer chalked up two wins and a third in his heats to claim pole position.

There was of action during the final but Moodie led from start to finish chased home by Chris Burgoyne and Luke Wrench.

In the world championship qualifiers, there was another big turnout of drivers who were all split into three heats with eight from each race going through to the final.

Heat wins went to Rob Speak, Luke Beeson and Ben Germany with Moodie ending up in fifth place in his.

Chris Burgoyne won the consolation race and joined the grid for the final along with fellow Scots Steven Burgoyne, Mike Philip, Craig Wallace and Ryan Farquhar.

Moodie then drove through the 32 car field to win the final from Beeson and Harley Burns.

The resulting points haul moves him up the qualifying points list.