Gordon Moodie races to Scottish title at the Racewall

Gordon Moodie grabbed the headlines at the Cowdenbeath Racewall by winning the BriSCA Formula II Scottish Championship in a hard fought race on Saturday night.

The first of the June Speedweekend got off to an exciting start and there were some exciting races.

The formula IIs welcomed Craig Driscoll and Luke Wrench to the track whilst Paul Reid debuted his new car.

There were three previous Scottish champions in action.

Gordon Moodie, from Windygates, Chris Burgoyne and the defending champion Euan Millar.

The first heat saw C. Burgoyne go through to win from Moodie and Gregor Turner.

Garry Sime then went on to win the second heat where he led home the Burgoyne brothers, Steven and Chris.

The drawn grid was in grades with Antony McAuliffe the only white grade driver but the front row of the red graders was shared between Liam Rennie and Robbie Dawson with the Burgoyne brothers behind them with Moodie on the row behind.

There was drama on the grid when the cars of Emma Mellis and Luke Wrench failed the width test and whilst Wrench reappeared, Mellis didn’t.

The race had a hectic start with Sime and Driscoll tangling on the opening lap but when Craig Wallace and Daniel Scrimgeour tangled on the back straight the race was stopped with the Scrimgeour car sitting across the track.

On the restart McAuliffe led for a few laps but then lost out to Turner but already Moodie made up a lot of ground quickly and then latched onto the back bumper of Liam Rennie who had moved into second place.

Robbie Dawson ended up against the Racewall’s turnstile bend wall later to be joined by McAuliffe.

Turner came across Peter Watt and Craig Reid in dicing and when lapping was clipped by Watt and lost ground.

That let Rennie close right up and in a flash both Rennie and Moodie relegated Turner to third.

On lap 12 Moodie was ahead and after that he eased away to win his ninth Scottish title from Rennie with Millar in third with Turner eighth and P. Reid tenth.

Moodie celebrated with a few donuts before being presented with his trophy at the track.

Burgoyne then won the Grand National from Millar and Moodie who started with a lap handicap.

There was a good turnout of stock rods for their European Championship with five drivers over from Northern Ireland including the defending champion Raymond Harper.

The drivers raced in four heats two in reverse order with the points scored going to where they would start Sunday’s race.

Fife drivers in action were Stuart McKinnon (Kincardine), Lee McGill (Kirkcaldy), Stuart Wedderburn (Leven), Steve Gunby (Cupar), Kris Simpson (Methil), Liam McGill (Dysart), Dean McGill (East Wemyss), Scott Galbraith (Auchtermuchty) and Michael Bethune (Kirkcaldy).

James Gray won the opening heat from D. McGill and Cameron Doak.

World Champion Lee McGill then ran away with heat two where he led home Liam McGill and Adam Sloan. Michael Bethune won heat three from Ian Thompson Snr and Stuart McKinnon.

The last heat of the night saw Gray pick up his second win of the night leading home D. McGill then Liam McGill.

This Saturday the two litre Saloons are back in action along with the Stock Rods, the Prostocks and Prostock Basics with the usual 6.00pm start.