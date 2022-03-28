Gordon Moodie records 476th final win at the Racewall

British formula II champion Gordon Moodie from Windygates

The local drivers took final wins in three out of the four formula that were racing.

The formula II British champion, Gordon Moodie from Windygates, made his first appearance of the season and it was a double winning one.

Moodie started off with a third place in the opening heat but then went on to win the second heat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the final he wasted no time in working his way through the field finally getting ahead of fast white grader Trevor Harris from Kinglassie to win his 476th final.

Not content with that but, after having to concede a lap handicap at the start to the grand national, he brought his car home in seventh place.

In the prostock basics it was the father/son duo of the Rennies who dominated with Kinglassie’s Dave winning the opening heat.

After that son Callum, from Glenrothes, won heat two and then the final to dominate the proceedings.

Darren Rae from Lochgelly dominated in the prostock races by winning all three despite each race having to be suspended either for a rollover or crashes.

This week’s meeting takes place on Friday night with a 7.00pm start. On the bill are the formula IIs, ORCi stock rods and the ORCi ministox. The tyres for the stock rods are being sponsored by Alex Hunter Race Prep.