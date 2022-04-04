Gordon Moodie sees off old rival
The Formula II stars of the Stock Car Superstars television programme, Gordon Moodie, from Windygates, and Chris Burgoyne were in action against each other for the first time this season at the Cowdenbeath Racewall on Friday night.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 4th April 2022, 11:34 am
Moodie won the first heat and Burgoyne the second and during the final it was a close thing between them.
Moodie was running just clear of Burgoyne for most of the race before going through to chalk up his 477th final win of his career.
In fact, from October last year till now Moodie has raced seven times and won all seven finals.
In the ORCi stock rods white grader Dylan Smart, from Kirkcaldy, also recorded a victory on the night.