Gordon Moodie sees off old rival

Gordon Moodie maintained his perfect recent record in finals

Moodie won the first heat and Burgoyne the second and during the final it was a close thing between them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moodie was running just clear of Burgoyne for most of the race before going through to chalk up his 477th final win of his career.

In fact, from October last year till now Moodie has raced seven times and won all seven finals.