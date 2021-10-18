Gordon Moodie triumphs in the formula II finals
In the formula IIs at the Cowdenbeath Racewall over the weekend, Gordon Moodie, Windygates had a good night’s racing picking up a third place in his opening heat.
While he was first home in heat two, he was penalised for too good a start and had to settle for third place.
In the final it was a different story with Moodie getting away well when the final started and was soon making progress, despite difficult track conditions.
Just before the half distance he took the lead and then eased away from the field to win yet another final.
Leven’s Eck Cunningham was amongst those racing in the saloons.
Cunningham won the Allan Hastie Cuthill Memorial Trophy