Gr-eight week for Kirkcaldy Wizards as anniversary is celebrated with supersonic parkruns

Kirkcaldy Wizards’ Neil Stirling with his prize (Photo: Submitted)

Kirkcaldy Wizards’ members celebrated their eighth anniversary of the group’s founding by acing a number of parkruns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fittingly, the Wizards also crowned a new wizard of the month during their birthday week. Neil Stirling was the deserving winner of the award.

This proved to be a quieter week, with less focus on races and more focus on parkruns, social runs and training sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the home Kirkcaldy parkrun, there were several Wizards achieved personal bests. Simon Jeynes achieved a PB, with a swift 20:53 time. There was also a successful outing for Carol Batey, who set a new personal record, with a time of 27:06. Fiona McIntyre achieved a superb PB, with a time of 29:14. Sharron Wilson was also in fine form, earning a fantastic PB, with a time of 30:29.

In addition to the PBs, Fife AC youngster Marcas MacFarlane achieved a lofty third placed finish, with a Wizards speedy time of 18:44. Jimmy McIntyre was the first Wizard home, with a majestic 19:55 time.

Several Wizards ventured to Lochore Meadows parkrun. Kasia Szafarz finished as second female, with a fantastic time of 22:54. Alan Wise achieved a superb time of 25:35. There were strong runs produced by Nick Braun (26:22), Chris Payne (27:02) and Judith Arnstein (27:48).

Lyndsay McKenna achieved a fantastic course PB of 30:16. Anna Borkowska-Kotowicz produced a strong display on her first outing to Lochore Meadows, achieving a time of 35:09.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staying in Fife and venturing along the East Neuk, Fife AC provided the first male and first female at St.Andrews Parkrun. Jamie Lessels was first outright, with a blistering 16:39 time. Fife AC youngster Eliza Konig finished as first female, with an excellent 19:45 time. There were also outstanding performances by Ruan and Nico Van Rensburg, achieving times of 18:25 and 18:26 to occupy fourth and fifth place respectively. Fife AC youngster Lewis Whittingham achieved a fantastic PB of 20:25. There were also outings for Wizards Nick Brian (25:46) and Karen Richards (26:09).

Heather Finlayson crossed the water for Edinburgh Parkrun at Cramond Promenade and achieved a superb time of 24:36. Fife AC's Graeme Barker enjoyed a successful run at Cramond, achieving a time of 22:54. Claire Jurecki (32:38) ventured to West Lothian to complete a reconfigured Auldcathie District Parkrun. Three Fife AC runners crossed the Tay Bridge and completed the trail based Camperdown Parkrun. Innes Bracegirdle (25:10), Robert Thornton (28:46) and Kenneth Alan McLeod (34:11) all completed Camperdown Parkrun.

Further afield, Calum Reid and Niamh Gibbons ventured to Troon Parkrun. Calum Reid achieved a superb time of 21:05 and there was a strong showing by Niamh Gibbons, who crossed the finisher's funnel, in a time of 26:13. Fife AC's Stephen Horrocks-Birss achieved a lofty second placed finish at the scenic trail based Pitlochry based Faskally Forest Parkrun, with a superb time of 20:18. Susan Thores (29:43) made the trip north to Angus for Montrose Parkrun. Staying in Angus, Fife AC's Christine Wilson completed the Arbroath based West Links Parkrun in a time of 30:44. Travelling to Aberdeen for the Granite City's Beach Boulevard based Parkrun, Fife AC's Addy Gerrard achieved a superb time of 21:51.

Selina and Allan Skivington made the trip south to Stranraer for Agnew Parkrun, with Selina achieving a fantastic time of 25:59 and Allan producing a superb 27:53 time. Fife AC duo Nigel Hetherington (24:15) and Angie Malcolm (26:49) also found themselves in the Borders, as they completed Wallaceneuk Parkrun in Kelso. Jennifer Hodgson (41:33) travelled to Argyll for Crinan Canal Parkrun in Lochgilphead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Reid travelled to Northumberland for The Pastures Parkrun, which is on the grounds of Alnwick Castle and achieved a superb time of 31:36. Another runner venturing South of Hadrian's Wall, Keith Traill completed the Princes Parkrun in Liverpool, in a time of 29:46. Avid Parkrun tourist Claire Doak, travelled to the Isle of Man and completed Nobles Parkrun in a time of 33:00. Fife AC's Fiona Walker completed Penrith Parkrun, in a time of 30:07. Fife AC runner James Hall completed Harrow Parkrun in a speedy time of 19:21. Two Fife AC runners ventured to Hertfordshire for Rickmansworth Parkrun. Beverley Gibson achieved a time of 22:53 and Luca Basso crossed the finisher's funnel, in a time of 30:53.