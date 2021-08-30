Grand national win for Gordon Moodie in his new motor

Gordon Moodie introduced a new race car at the Fife track

Moodie quickly showed that his car is certainly quick and he started off with a fifth and then a seventh in his heats.

During the final he managed to get into the lead but, after a couple of race suspensions, he was sent into a spin and somehow managed to be missed by the pack.

He was back out for the grand national a drove through the field for an easy win.

There weren’t too many saloons about with Fife drivers Andrew Mathieson, Lochgelly, and Kyle Irvine, Glenrothes, involved. Irvine hit a spot of bother at the start to heat one which Mathieson won by sending the then leader wide on the last bend to win with Irvine not classified. In heat two Mathieson was third with Irvine fifth.

The final saw Zak Gilmour run away with the race.

The ORCi stock rods were in excellent form with some close and exciting racing. Neil Gilogley though ended up with a blown engine in the final whilst running with the leading group of cars.

Michael Bethune was the runner up in the opening heat with Stuart Wedderburn, Leven, fourth and Sandy Allen, Methil, fifth.

The final saw Bethune fight his way through the field and in the end the first four cars crossed the finish line nose to tail with Bethune fourth.