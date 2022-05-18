Grand old time for Fife AC athletes

Fife AC's Annabel Simpson. (Pic: Scott Louden)

There were outstanding performances from training partners Annabel Simpson, Owen Miller, Ben Sandilands and Andrew Thomson.

Annabel Simpson, who has already enjoyed personal bests over 5,000m, 10k, 10 miles and half marathon this year, added another personal best and Commonwealth Games qualifying time to her list of achievements when winning the women’s 5,000m A race.

Annabel was 6 seconds clear of second placed Alexandra Millard of Loughborough University in 15.41.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paralympic 1500m Champion Owen Miller stepped up in distance and placed third in the men’s 5,000m B race.

Owen’s time of 14.17 was a T20 European Best for 5,000m, over 20 seconds faster than his previous personal best, and places him 10 th on the overall Scottish 5,000m rankings for 2022.

Scottish Universities and Colleges Champion Ben Sandilands placed 13 th in the men’s 1500m A race.

Ben’s time of 3.48 was a T20 European Best for 1500m, was a personal best and places him second on the Scottish U20 1500m rankings for 2022 behind Scottish U20 1500m indoor record holder Jack Patton of Kilbarchan AC.

In the men’s 1500m E race, Andrew Thomson placed 11 th in 4.00.

The popular Night of the 10ks, which doubled up as the British 10,000m Championships and World Championship Trials, returned to Parliament Hill in London for the first time since 2019 and two Fife AC athletes made the journey south.

Leeds-based doctor Steph Pennycook had a strong debut over the longer distance, clocking 33.22.

Lewis Rodgers ran 30.48, his second fastest time over the distance.

The Scottish District Championships also made a welcome return after a 3-year absence, with Fife AC juniors competing at the East District Championships in Grangemouth.