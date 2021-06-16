Grant helps to spread some cheer at Tayport

The club was recently told they had been successful in winning a £471 grant from the Scotmid, east regional committee, community grant award scheme.

The club wasted little time in spending the money on new equipment which was then soon put into use at a recent junior training session.

Tayport TC currently boasts three floodlit artificial grass courts and a clubhouse which has changing facilities, toilets and a kitchen.

Tayport Tennis Club's juniors enjoy some of the new equipment the grant helped to buy