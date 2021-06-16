Grant helps to spread some cheer at Tayport
The junior section at Tayport Tennis Club are all smiles after receiving a cash boost which will help provide new equipment.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 12:48 pm
The club was recently told they had been successful in winning a £471 grant from the Scotmid, east regional committee, community grant award scheme.
The club wasted little time in spending the money on new equipment which was then soon put into use at a recent junior training session.
Tayport TC currently boasts three floodlit artificial grass courts and a clubhouse which has changing facilities, toilets and a kitchen.
If you would like further information on the club, please visit its Facebook page.