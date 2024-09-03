Ben Sandilands of Great Britain wins the men's 1500m ambulant final during the London Athletics Meet, part of the 2024 Diamond League at London Stadium on July 20 (Pic Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

With his confidence high after winning July’s Diamond League 1500m ambulant final at London Stadium, Kirkcaldy disability sport star Ben Sandilands embarks upon an altogether tougher challenge this Friday, September 6 when he again represents Great Britain, this time in the T20 1500m Paralympic final at the Stade de France.

The 21-year-old Fife Athletic Club star’s supporters inside the stadium in Paris for the 10.01am (UK time) start will include parents Rory and Claire; siblings Jake and Katie – herself a well decorated Fife AC member – and Rory’s parents Tony and Jenny.

Rory told the Fife Free Press: "I think we would all be full of emotion if Ben won. And obviously we would be incredibly proud as he is the first person from our entire family who is going to either the Olympics or Paralympics.

"It feels unlikely that anyone else will do that so it’s a massive achievement even getting there. So if Ben won we would be elated, but I don’t think we’d be more proud of him if that makes sense.”

Sandilands will likely face stern competition in Paris from American ace Michael Brannigan, winner of the 1500m at this spring’s World Para Athletics Championships in Japan.

Rory added: "It’s incredibly difficult to judge who Ben’s main rivals will be because there is not regular competition against each other between the para athletes.

“This is unlike the mainstream 1500m athletes who are running against each other quite regularly.

"When Ben won at last year’s World Paras, Michael was second. There were also athletes from Portugal and Italy who were third and fourth at that and I think these four guys will be the ones vying for the medals in Paris.

"Ben had an injury niggle a couple of months ago that’s cleared, so he’s in good shape.

"But it’s going to be close. Michael ran very well in Japan and there’s an expectation that the Italian guy is running quite well, I think he’s strong.

"I’m very excited for Ben. I suppose I’m anxious that nothing goes wrong and that he gives the best possible account of himself on the day.

"Whatever happens, I just want him to come off the track and feel like he gave everything and has no regrets.

"It’s 1500m and there’s people getting knocked over, tripped or pushed. That’s part and parcel of the thing so there’s a lot of uncertainty.

"I hope that doesn’t impact his race and he gets through it.

"Even if the stadium is a third full, it will be by far the biggest crowd that Ben has ever run in front of.

"If it’s even close to being full it will be a massive deal.”

Unfortunately, Ben’s training partner and clubmate Owen Miller – T20 1500m winner at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics – won’t be competing in Paris this week as he is injured.

Rory added: “We would be nowhere and Ben would be nowhere without the close knit training group.

"As parents we have had years of transporting him to training and events. But the reality is that the person who is most responsible for Ben and Owen’s success is their coach Steve Doig.

"Ben’s very fortunate because Steve is in Paris with him.”