'Gutted' Chad Smith announces Fife Flyers departure

Local skater Chad Smith has announced his departure from Fife Flyers.

In a statement posted on Twitter this evening, the 20-year-old confirmed that he has left his home-town club.

He said: "Gutted to announce my departure from Fife Flyers.

"After spending my whole junior career and the last three years professional there, I've decided its best for my professional career to move on."

Smith, a former GB U18 and U20 international, has found his ice time limited this season..

He did not hit the ice in Saturday's win over Glasgow Clan and did not travel with the team to Cardiff on Sunday.

He added: "Massive thanks to all the fans and sponsors for everything and also to all the players who believed in me and supported me.

"It's a great group of guys which made it a tough decision to leave but I'm sure it will be for the best."