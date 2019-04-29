Haddies put in a marathon effort in London

Friday saw the start of The Ravenscraig running series with a two mile race around the park.

Junior Anster Haddie Oscar Burgess ran 16.22 and Tracy Chalmers and Jacqui Galloway ran 18.39.

Saturday’s parkrun saw Duncan Hall continue his good form at the Sunbury Run near Melbourne in 20.01,

At St Andrews Mike Reilly was first Haddie in 21.31 and close behind was Innes Knight in 21.40, Joe Swankie 22.25, Bill Simpson 22.35, Fiona Cruickshanks 23.05 and Chloe Herd 26.31.

Saturday afternoon was the Normans Law hill race at Luthrie where, over the 8km distance, Eck Anderson was first Haddie home in a time 37.15 followed by Jonny Knox 39.51, Rosie Knox 43.43, Yvonne Dehn 44.03 (a course PB) and Lizzie Knox also ran a PB in 45.13.

At Balmoral Jacqui McDonald took part in both 5k and 10k races finishing in 27.47 and 62.45 respectively.

Also up at Balmoral, Eck Anderson took part in the duathlon and finished in a time of 1.26.12, Debz Hay 1.53.16, Yvonne Dehn 2.08.07, Jacqui Mcdonald 2.12.29 and George Hay 2.23.09.

Angela Small took on the 15 mile trail race and completed it in 2.47.18 and Jacqui Mcdonald completed the weekend by taking part in all events at Balmoral by running 2.58.22.

The Hidden Glen 10k saw CJ McPhail finish first female overall in a time of 44.04.

At the London Marathon, two Haddies took on the 26.2 mile race.

Neil Smith ran an amazing 2.42.34 and Jas Baillie, taking on his first race as a Vet60, ran 3.31.52.

Hazel Ednie finished in 3.52.47.

Sunday saw the Stirling Running Festival held where Eric Anderson ran a huge marathon PB in a time of 3.15.45 and Hannah Allum took on the half marathon and ran 2.29.54.

This Wednesday is the second race in Fife AC’s midweek series with the Strath/Blebo race beginning at 7.30pm.

All details can be from Fife AC’s website.