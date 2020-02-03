Haddies’ strong start to the year

The Anster Haddies started 2020 strong with a number of members completing double parkruns and the New Year’s Day triathlon in Edinburgh where Yvonne Dehn came away with a course PB.

A number of Haddies continued to support the local parkruns throughout the month and some brought home PBs: Carole Fraser (29:29 at Kirkcaldy) Lynne Herd (21:17 at St Andrews), Ross Young (19:06 at Kirkcaldy) and Eric Anderson (20:40 at Lochore).

Robyn McDonald take part in the magical Walt Disney World Marathon in Florida.

Jacs McDonald completed the second of three of the Monikie Winter Duathlon series where she got a PB in both of the runs.

Stewart Warringham was awarded January Mars Bar winner too where he set a new personal course best time of 29:28.

Four Haddies took on the Skull Trail Race at Balbirnnie where Lynne Herd was third female overall, Sharon Brown was third female senior and George Findlay was third male vet.

At the Devil’s Burden Relay, the Haddies had four teams. All teams, including Ross Young and Jacs McDonald who took part for the first time, enjoyed running the new routes.

At the Haddies’ recent awards night the club welcomed its new president, Mike Reilly.