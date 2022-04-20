Harlequins successful in annual sevens event

The victorious Howe Harlequins celebrate after winning the tournament

They swiftly made their way through the pool rounds, scoring 96 points and conceding only two tries across the three matches.

The Quins faced a strong host side in the semi-final, narrowly securing the win with only a conversion between them.

With injuries growing and bodies tiring, the team pushed through to the final facing the familiar friends Dundee Valkyries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee started strong and took the lead in the first half however Howe dug deep and Kelle Nicoll grabbed the last points with a converted try in the final seconds.

The Quins secured the win and came away with the Lost Orchards trophy after a final score of 24-22.