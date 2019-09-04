Harris Academy 12-17 Madras

The Madras seniors battled to victory on the side’s opening game of the season on Saturday.

Following a punishing couple of months of training, the first XV faced Harris Academy at their Elliot Road homeground in Dundee.

A strong Harris side had the bulk of possession in the first 20 minutes, much of which was played in Madras’ half.

However, the boys in blue defended valiantly to hold off wave after wave of attacking play.

Harris were first on the scoreboard after finally breaking through the Madras line and securing a try.

The Fifers fought back quickly with a stunning pass from centre Jon Price setting up fullback Gary Coultherd for a try, bringing the score to 5-5.

The slippery conditions led to a number of mistakes and knock-ons, but Madras rallied once again to make the score 5-10 after a great run and finish from Price.

Madras went into the second half full of confidence but Harris came out all guns blazing and quickly took the lead with a second try, which was converted and brought the score to 12-10.

The away side did well to defend against a Harris squad with a lot of power and strength, and a very powerful scrum.

However Harris found themselves unable to break-through the stubborn Madras defence.

There were commanding performances from the most vocal men on the pitch in fly-half Hector Long, scrum-half Ian Turnbull and captain Storm Hughes.

In the dying embers of the game Madras sprung to life once again thanks to a break from Declan Regan, who set up an outstanding run from winger George Lorimer.

This brought number 8 Jem MacDonald within inches of securing Madras’ third try on the left-hand side of the pitch.

Some lovely play brought the ball into the hands of centre Jamie Ingledew, who broke through the Harris defence and over the line for a stunning score. A conversion gave Madras a 12-17 lead.

Madras hooker Blair Dingwall was named man of the match.