​Hat-trick of stock-rod wins for Dignan

Methilhill's David Dignan won all three stock-rod races at Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday (Photo: Jim Turner)

Cowdenbeath Racewall's last stock car meeting prior to its 2024 summer break turned out to be a night to remember for Methilhill’s David Dignan as he notched up a clean sweep of wins in its stock-rod races.

​In the first heat, he led from start to finish before going through to win by a big margin.

Although he again led heat two from the end of the opening lap, his brother Jordan had beaten him away from the start-line, though in the end he scored yet another comfortable win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The downside to that second win was that he had to move back a grade, but once the final started, he soon moved into third place and that was to become second a lap later.

Try as he might, though, he just wasn’t able to close the gap to Chris Chance, front-runner until, with three laps to go, he was hit by a mechanical problem forcing him to retire.

Whilst Dignan was now leading, he had Lanark’s Cammy Doak in close order but just managed to hang on to record a hat-trick of wins.

Formula II world champion Gordon Moodie, from Windygates, was back in action on home turf after having been racing south of the border recently and celebrated his return with the runner-up spot in the final and a win in the grand national.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Micro F2s, Cowdenbeath’s Evah Adsley claimed a hat-trick of top-three places, finishing third in heat one, winning heat two and ending as runner-up in the final.

Amongst the prostock drivers racing was Penicuik’s Lewis Gilchrist.

Gilchrist romped away to an easy win in lap one but failed to appear for heat two. He was back out for the final, going ahead at the end of the opening lap and staying there to record an easy win.

The Racewall will now go quiet until Saturday, July 27, when the second part of the season gets under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming up are world championships for saloons and stock rods, along with a few Scottish championships.