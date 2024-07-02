Hat-trick of stock-rod wins for Dignan
In the first heat, he led from start to finish before going through to win by a big margin.
Although he again led heat two from the end of the opening lap, his brother Jordan had beaten him away from the start-line, though in the end he scored yet another comfortable win.
The downside to that second win was that he had to move back a grade, but once the final started, he soon moved into third place and that was to become second a lap later.
Try as he might, though, he just wasn’t able to close the gap to Chris Chance, front-runner until, with three laps to go, he was hit by a mechanical problem forcing him to retire.
Whilst Dignan was now leading, he had Lanark’s Cammy Doak in close order but just managed to hang on to record a hat-trick of wins.
Formula II world champion Gordon Moodie, from Windygates, was back in action on home turf after having been racing south of the border recently and celebrated his return with the runner-up spot in the final and a win in the grand national.
In the Micro F2s, Cowdenbeath’s Evah Adsley claimed a hat-trick of top-three places, finishing third in heat one, winning heat two and ending as runner-up in the final.
Amongst the prostock drivers racing was Penicuik’s Lewis Gilchrist.
Gilchrist romped away to an easy win in lap one but failed to appear for heat two. He was back out for the final, going ahead at the end of the opening lap and staying there to record an easy win.
The Racewall will now go quiet until Saturday, July 27, when the second part of the season gets under way.
Coming up are world championships for saloons and stock rods, along with a few Scottish championships.
Down south over the holiday break, there is the hot rod world final at Ipswich in Suffolk, then the UK championships at Skegness in Lincolnshire, with hopefully a title or two heading north to Scotland.