Heavy lifters return at scaled down Ceres event

Dan Carlin, heavies competitor, Richard Cleary Ceres games president and charity director, Jim Parker managing director from Fife Properties and Hamish, the Scottish Building Society mascot

Few areas in Scotland can boast so many games events within such a small radius but, of course, these have all been put out of action altogether over the past couple of years.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced all games to be cancelled for two years running, leaving huge gaps in the sporting calendar.

At the weekend, though, organisers of the Ceres games managed to make a return to some sort of normality with a small scale heavy events championship at Montrave Estate.

Sadly, due to ongoing restrictions, the event was not open to the public.

A field of nine heavy lifters, including a first for Ceres, one female competitor, took to the field which included the shot putt, 28lb weight and 56lb weight for height and distance, the Ceres stane and also the caber for both accuracy and distance.

An event spokesman said it was a welcome relief to see competitors take part in traditional games events, despite the circumstances.

"This was a great event for the heavies to showcase their skills in a year when virtually every Highland games in Scotland has been cancelled,” said the spokesman.

"It was made possible by the fantastic support and sponsorship from The Scottish Building Society, Fife Properties, The St Andrews University Community Trust and of course Montrave Estate for hosting us.

"We hope to be back with a full Highland games in Ceres next year, Covid-19 rules permitting.”

Elizabeth Elliot, from Helensburgh, as the only female competitor, obviously took number one spot in her categories.

Top male was Kyle Randalls from Falkirk ahead of Sinclair Patience from Inverness.

The free event, which has been run by volunteers since it was first held in 1314, had made the tough decision to limit this summer’s event earlier in the year in line with every other games.

Organisers are now looking ahead and planning a strong return in 2022 once restrictions have eased.