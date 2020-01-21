History to be made as Glenrothes Boxing Club hosts Scotland’s first ever pro-am

Glenrothes Boxing Club is set to make history by hosting the first ever pro-am boxing show in Scotland.

The event, in conjunction with SM Promotions, will take place at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes on Friday, January 31 and features two female pro fights along with a full undercard of amateur bouts

Home club duo Emma McCulloch and Effy Kathoupoli will both compete for Celtic Nations title with Emma taking on Danni Hodges from England, and Effy, who came over from Greece four years ago, squaring up against Siobhan O’Leary from Ireland.

Emma will fight for the light flyweight title while Effy will contest for the super featherweight belt.

Also on the bill will be amateur stars Matthew Clark, Billy Millar, Nathan Leevers, Jordan McBride, Michael Millar, Aidan Grubb and Fraser Scott.

Special guests on the night will be actor and signer/songwriter Scott Peden, Tommy Gilmour MBE and ‘Big’ Joe Egan, the former sparring partner of Mike Tyson turned actor.

The weigh-in and face-off for the two title fights takes place at 7.30 p.m on Thursday, January 30 – the night before the main show – also at the Gilvenbank Hotel, and is open to the public.

Tickets for fight night are on sale now priced £75, which includes a four-course meal.

The ticket hotline is 07957450322.