Hockey Show launch for Fife Flyers players and fans

The countdown is on to a brand new new ice hockey show being launched by Fife Flyers and the Fife Free Press.

The Hockey Show makes its debut at Styx, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, November 20 - and the plan is to make it a regular part of the season.

Ali McLaren and Bari McKenzie launch the new show (Pic:Fife Photo Agency)

The night will be hosted by broadcaster Ali McLaren, who hosts the club’s Flyers Live, Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press, and Flyers’ forward Bari McKenzie.

And the emphasis is firmly on a fun and entertaining evening.

The show will feature six players on stage talking about their careers and their lives – and maybe revealing some dressing-room anecdotes as well!

They will also be put on the spot with a quick-fire round of questions … and there are a few surprises up our sleeves too!

The players in the spotlight include new club captain, James Livingston, Carlo Finucci, Paul Crowder, Dylan Quaile, Kyle Just and Scott Aarssen.

The Hockey Show is a joint initiative between Fife Flyers and the Fife Free Press, and it aims to strengthen the off-ice engagement between the fans and players.

Ali said: “ Flyers have a great hockey community and I’ve been wanting to find new ways to get the players and fans together. Flyers Live is a great online show but there’s nothing better than getting everyone in the same room and having a proper conversation.

“We want to see the real personalities of the guys we see on the ice each weekend”

Allan added: “A night of ice hockey chat sounds good to me! I know the fans always love to hear more about the players, and these sort of informal, relaxed events always go down well.

“It’ll be a pleasure to sit on stage and chew the fat about great games, and the characters they have encountered during their careers.”

Tickets, priced at just £5, are on sale now from Flyers ticket booth between 2:00pm and 6:00pm each day.

The show is open to over-16s only and will start at 7:45pm