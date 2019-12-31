Hogmanay derby showdown for Fife Flyers and Glasgow Clan

Fife Flyers fans head west for a Hogmanay showdown with Glasgow Clan – with both teams desperate for victory.

The match has a 2:00pm face off, and is expected to draw another huge crowd to the Braehead Arena for the meeting of the old east-west rivals.

Both sides have endured horrendous December campaigns and slid down the elite league standings - Clan falling from first to seventh, just one point and one place above Flyers.

Clan have lost their last six games, scoring just eight goals in that time, and their record of two wins from ten starts is a mirror of Fife’s equally poor form.

It’s the fourth meeting of the teams this season with Clan taking the honours in three so far.

Flyers could be boosted by the return of forward Chase Schaber who was expected to skate on Monday after his recent injury lay-off.

Defenceman Sam Jones was also due back on ice for the first time after his recent surgery, but his comeback may be a couple of weeks down the line.

It’s the first of two back to back derbies, with the teams meeting gain in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, January 4.