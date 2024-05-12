"She is a lovely person and our students loved meeting and training with her."

Cynthia Rothrock with ICON students in Glenrothes

Hollywood legend Cynthia Rothrock was a very welcome special guest at Glenrothes-based ICON Taekwon-do Fife on Friday, May 3, as she presented a seminar and showcased her formidable skills and trained with students.

American-born Rothrock, 67, who has starred in over 70 movies since 1985 and written and produced several films too, shared her wealth of knowledge with the Fife students at Glenrothes Martial Arts Centre and the instructors said that they couldn’t wait to use the information she disclosed.

Clearly, Rothrock is a person very well worth listening to for anyone trying to develop their skills in the Korean martial art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Delaware, she made her acting debut in the Hong Kong action film Yes, Madam (1985), alongside Michelle Yeoh. She went on to star in several Hong Kong action films, such as Millionaires Express, opposite Sammo Hung, The Magic Crystal, alongside Andy Lau, Righting Wrongs, alongside Yuen Biao (all in 1986), No Retreat, No Surrender 2 (1987), opposite Hwang Jang-Lee, and The Inspector Wears Skirts (1988), alongside Sibelle Hu.

In 2014, the movie icon was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame.

She holds the title of Grandmaster 8th Degree in tang soo do, black belt in taekwondo, karate, eagle claw, wu shu and Northern Shaolin.

Individually, obtaining any of these titles is no mean feat but to get them all together is rated as being nothing short of being astounding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the superstar’s visit, ICON chief instructor Ross Fisher told the Fife Free Press: "Cynthia Rothrock is a legitimate martial arts legend.

"It was an absolute honour to bring her to Glenrothes and have her share her skills with our students.

"She is a lovely person and our students loved meeting and training with her."

To show just how impressed she was with the efforts of the ICON stalwarts, Stockrock quipped that the students at the Glenrothes-based club had ‘rocked it’ during her visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for ICON Taekwondo said that the club was ‘very much looking forward to more opportunities like this in the future’.