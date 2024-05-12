Hollywood star Cynthia Rothrock welcomed at Glenrothes martial arts club
American-born Rothrock, 67, who has starred in over 70 movies since 1985 and written and produced several films too, shared her wealth of knowledge with the Fife students at Glenrothes Martial Arts Centre and the instructors said that they couldn’t wait to use the information she disclosed.
Clearly, Rothrock is a person very well worth listening to for anyone trying to develop their skills in the Korean martial art.
Born in Delaware, she made her acting debut in the Hong Kong action film Yes, Madam (1985), alongside Michelle Yeoh. She went on to star in several Hong Kong action films, such as Millionaires Express, opposite Sammo Hung, The Magic Crystal, alongside Andy Lau, Righting Wrongs, alongside Yuen Biao (all in 1986), No Retreat, No Surrender 2 (1987), opposite Hwang Jang-Lee, and The Inspector Wears Skirts (1988), alongside Sibelle Hu.
In 2014, the movie icon was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame.
She holds the title of Grandmaster 8th Degree in tang soo do, black belt in taekwondo, karate, eagle claw, wu shu and Northern Shaolin.
Individually, obtaining any of these titles is no mean feat but to get them all together is rated as being nothing short of being astounding.
Following the superstar’s visit, ICON chief instructor Ross Fisher told the Fife Free Press: "Cynthia Rothrock is a legitimate martial arts legend.
"It was an absolute honour to bring her to Glenrothes and have her share her skills with our students.
"She is a lovely person and our students loved meeting and training with her."
To show just how impressed she was with the efforts of the ICON stalwarts, Stockrock quipped that the students at the Glenrothes-based club had ‘rocked it’ during her visit.
A spokesperson for ICON Taekwondo said that the club was ‘very much looking forward to more opportunities like this in the future’.
ICON Taekwon-Do is a community martial arts group which teaches taekwon-do to students aged from four years to adults.
