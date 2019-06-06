Home hopes Ben Caton and Joh Paterson play for Links Trophy

Some of the world’s best amateur golfers will battle it out for the St Andrews Links Trophy this weekend.

The competition will take place over the Jubilee and Old Courses with local hopes Ben Caton and John Paterson, both from the New Golf Club, aiming to make home advantage count.

First played in 1989, the St Andrews Links Trophy has attracted the world’s top amateurs over the past 30 years, many of whom have gone on to enjoy success on the PGA and European Tours, notably Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy, Padraig Harrington, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Francesco Molinari.

Spectators are encouraged to visit the Links to follow the action or visit standrews.com for further information and live tournament scoring.

Last weekend the town hosted another top class event, the St Rule Trophy.

Chloe Goadby, from St Andrews, competed and pushed eventual winner, Royal Troon’s Hazel MacGarvie, all the way.

The St Regulus member was in contention throughout the event, but in the end came up just short as 18-year-old MacGarvie closed out an -18 win.

Chloe finished tied for third on -13.