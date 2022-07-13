Hopes will be carried in Iona's specially designed golf bag

On the eve of the 150th Open, Callaway revealed a very special and unique staff bag, designed by a young student from St Andrews, that will be used by its 34 players at this week’s tournament.

Budding artists from two St Andrews schools, Madras College and St Leonards, were commissioned by Callaway and St Andrews Links to design a St Andrews inspired golf bag.

17-year-old Iona Turner had her winning design chosen by Callaway executives and a team of staff professionals from a shortlist of 10

Iona Turner's design will be on the bags of Callaway's Open hopefuls this weekend

The tour pro judging panel included Danny Willett, the 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links champion, and Min Woo Lee, who played The Old Course in reverse last year to commemorate the 200th birthday of four-time Open winner, Old Tom Morris.

As an extension of the design challenge, larger than life sculptures of the final 10, celebrating the creative excellence of pupils from each school, have been positioned in various locations around St Andrews running up to The Open.

These specially-commissioned sculptures formed a new attraction, the big bag trail, a route from which locals and visitors can explore the town.

Iona’s winning design takes inspiration from many of St Andrews’ iconic and recognisable landmarks, including the famous Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole of The Old Course, the colourful houses by the harbour, the historic cathedral where Old Tom Morris is buried, and the town’s beautiful seafront location.

After being selected as the winning artist, the teenager said: “I’m thrilled that my artwork was chosen.

"It has been a fantastic experience to be involved in this design project with my fellow students.

"It will be a little bit surreal seeing my bag alongside some of the world’s best golfers, but I can’t wait.”