Horn wins East Fife Open

By Nigel Duncan
Contributor
Published 20th Jul 2025, 07:21 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 10:48 BST
Mike Horn defied the poor fishing conditions to take the top prize in the East Fife Open.

The Kirkcaldy-based angler won the East Fife Open with six fish for 10lb 7oz.

The experienced fisherman, who is president of the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers, admitted it was a great day weather-wise but the fishing was very poor.

Horn underlined that by saying that 36 anglers attended and only 14 weighing in.

Mike Horn fishing on Kirkcaldy beachplaceholder image
Mike Horn fishing on Kirkcaldy beach

He finished well ahead of Kevin Lewis (Broughty Ferry), the team manager of the Scottish Shore Angling ladies team, who had four fish for 6lb 1oz. Andy Pasfield (Arbroath) was third with one fish.

Pasfield also landed the heaviest cod, a fine specimen of 3lb 9oz, and a big tide and scorching conditions didn’t help the fishing according to organiser Chris Horn.

