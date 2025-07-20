Horn wins East Fife Open
The Kirkcaldy-based angler won the East Fife Open with six fish for 10lb 7oz.
The experienced fisherman, who is president of the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers, admitted it was a great day weather-wise but the fishing was very poor.
Horn underlined that by saying that 36 anglers attended and only 14 weighing in.
He finished well ahead of Kevin Lewis (Broughty Ferry), the team manager of the Scottish Shore Angling ladies team, who had four fish for 6lb 1oz. Andy Pasfield (Arbroath) was third with one fish.
Pasfield also landed the heaviest cod, a fine specimen of 3lb 9oz, and a big tide and scorching conditions didn’t help the fishing according to organiser Chris Horn.