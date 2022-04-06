Host club wins invitational golf tournament
The Eden Course hosted the annual invitational inter-club golf tournament organised by the XIXth Hole Golf Club of St Andrews.
The flagship stableford event, involving seven local clubs, was inaugurated in 1976 and won by the host club itself - the XIXth Hole GC - with a total of 158 points
The runners-up spot went to the St Andrews Thistle GC with a total of 152 points, while the St Rule Club was third a further seven points in arrears.
Each of the seven teams comprised six players, with the leading four scores counting towards their aggregate total in the event.
The leading individual women's and men's awards went to Ros Rentoul, St Rule, on 37 points, and Ian Mason, captain of the XIXth Hole GC of St Andrews, on 42 points.
Full results - XIXth Hole Golf Club of St Andrews 158; St Andrews Thistle GC 152; St Rule Club 145; Royal and Ancient GC 143; New GC 137; St Andrews GC 136; St Regulus Ladies GC 121.