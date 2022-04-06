Host club wins invitational golf tournament

Members of the winning XIXth Hole GC team and the individual winners, Jimmy Lindsay, Bob Edie, Dave Finlay, Ian Mason, Ros Rentoul, Dennis Clark and Jim Bennett.

The flagship stableford event, involving seven local clubs, was inaugurated in 1976 and won by the host club itself - the XIXth Hole GC - with a total of 158 points

The runners-up spot went to the St Andrews Thistle GC with a total of 152 points, while the St Rule Club was third a further seven points in arrears.

Each of the seven teams comprised six players, with the leading four scores counting towards their aggregate total in the event.

The leading individual women's and men's awards went to Ros Rentoul, St Rule, on 37 points, and Ian Mason, captain of the XIXth Hole GC of St Andrews, on 42 points.