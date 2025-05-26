How darts legend Jocky Wilson ‘overcame his demons’ to become double world champion
Wilson, who died in his home town aged 62 on March 24, 2012, had recovered spectacularly from tough beginnings living in an orphanage after his parents were deemed unfit to raise him.
In a replayed TV interview aired on Dart Kings which Wilson gave during his time as one of darts' top players, he recalled: "I was brought up in a children's home for most of the early part of my life.
"My mother and father had separated so it (being in the orphanage) wasn't for being a bad boy. But that's life.
"The reason I got into darts was that the local bar in Kirkcaldy were short of players so I just made up the numbers and took it from there.”
The darts great's former friend Jimmy Skirving told Sky Sports: "I suppose everybody's got demons of some kind. His upbringing had to be in the back of his mind.
"It was a hard upbringing Jocky had. It must have been terrible for him, being put in a home having not done anything wrong."
And journalist Julie Welch told Dart Kings: "I think that must have moulded him, the determination and drive to get out. The great Sid Waddell, the commentator, once described Jocky as being sullen with determination."
Wilson, who worked as a miner during his early life, married his childhood sweetheart Malvina.
"Jocky was a very, very good family man," old pal Skirving recalled. "He looked after his family, that was the most important thing.
"His family were struggling. Everybody struggled at that time I suppose, the wages were low.
"At first (when Wilson played darts in the Kirkcaldy bar) he wasn't a brilliant player, but by God he was dedicated and he took off.
"But nine times out of 10 Jocky would take the money home to Malvina.
"I was glad when he came to the fore because he deserved it and his family deserved it.
"The money was going to make such a difference to him.”
