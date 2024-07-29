How did Kirkcaldy-born swimmer Kathleen Dawson fare in today's Olympic Games women's 100m backstroke heats?
There was a major disappointment for Kirkcaldy-born swimming star Kathleen Dawson at the Olympic Games in Paris on Monday, when she failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the women’s 100m backstroke.
Great Britain team member Dawson, 26, finished fifth in heat three at Paris La Defense Arena, in a time of 1:00.69. This was the 18th fastest from all the five heats taking place and – with only the top 16 women qualifying for Monday night’s semi-finals – she missed out.
There had been high hopes for Dawson, with the current British record holder in the 50m and 100m backstroke having been part of Great Britain’s mixed 4x100m medley relay team that stormed to gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
