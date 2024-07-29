How did Kirkcaldy-born swimmer Kathleen Dawson fare in today's Olympic Games women's 100m backstroke heats?

Dawson in Team GB colours (Pic Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

There was a major disappointment for Kirkcaldy-born swimming star Kathleen Dawson at the Olympic Games in Paris on Monday, when she failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the women’s 100m backstroke.

Great Britain team member Dawson, 26, finished fifth in heat three at Paris La Defense Arena, in a time of 1:00.69. This was the 18th fastest from all the five heats taking place and – with only the top 16 women qualifying for Monday night’s semi-finals – she missed out.