How the Scotland players rated in Rugby World Cup win over Russia
Marks out of ten for every Scotland player to see game time against Russia in Shizuoka
Wednesday 09 October 2019 15:27
There are a couple of nines after a fine performance from the men in dark blue.
1. Blair Kinghorn - 6/10
Didnt need to get involved too much as frontline attack did the job and had nothing defensively to worry about. Put the grubber through for Tommy Seymours try.
2. Tommy Seymour - 7
Composed and patient shift rewarded when he scored to take himself to fourth on the all-time Scotland tryscorer list on 20, one ahead of Stuart Hogg and behind Ian Smith, Tony Stanger and Chris Paterson.
3. Duncan Taylor - 7
A useful game for him to get more minutes in the bank as he may be required against Japan. A fluid and impactful performance against inferior opposition.
4. Pete Horne - 7
First taste of this World Cup and put in a professional and canny display. One beautiful probing kick to the Russian corner was a highlight.
