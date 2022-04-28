Howe 7s to return after two year absence

Howe players in their sponsored The Painted Kitchen 7s tops, with owners Gavin Robertson and Terry Turpie. Pic by Chris Reekie Photography

The tournament returns following its postponement over the past couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 16 teams will take part in the competition, supported by local business The Painted Kitchen.

Amongst those playing in the men’s competitions are Premier sides Marr and the current holders Stirling County.

They will compete for two trophies at this year’s event, the JR Gray Trophy and The Ferrier Cup.

Eight teams will compete in the Cordelia Manson Trophy for women including Howe, Kirkcaldy and Dundee Valkyrie.

The first ties will start at 11.30am with the finals around 6pm.

As always there will be a strong supporting cast of spectators enjoying the afternoon’s play with refreshments available at the club.

The weekend starts with a Friday night charity match in memory of former club captain and stalwart Alan ‘Smooth’ Booth.

Kicking off at 7pm, over 80 players have signed up to take part.

A club spokesman told the Fife Herald: “The two coaches taking care of proceedings, watching out for those older Howe legends, some literally rolling on and off, will be past SRU president and Howe captain, Ian Rankin, and past club captain, president and coach, Chris Reekie.

"Both played with the most likeable and enigmatic Smooth.”

On the evening, the long awaited Smooth Booth Pale Ale will be available after the match.

The brew has been created by Crafty Maltsters and Law Brewing Co.

Everyone is welcome at Duffus to watch the tournament.

Over the weekend the club’s first team had their promotion hopes finally banished by Berwick.

The Howe, who completed their campaign sitting second in the Tennent’s National League Division 3, knew they would only stay there if Berwick managed to take no points from their remaining two games.