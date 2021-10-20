Howe Harlequins ensure there's no Ayr raid
Ayr were the visitors to Duffus Park this past Sunday as Howe Harlequins were looking to keep the momentum following last weeks win against Kelso.
The breakthrough came when debutant Sharifa Kasolo burst through a couple of would-be tacklers before diving over the line for the opening score of the game.
Phoebe Saunders slotted the conversion to bring the score to 7-0.
Just three minutes later Ayr marched down the other end of the field and, after good phases with the forwards, found acres of space on the left side for a walk-in try.
The conversion was missed so the score remained 7-5 to the hosts.
A solid scrum forced the penalty and quick thinking allowed Emma Wood to cross the whitewash in the corner, bringing the score to 12-5.
Howe grabbed another before the break when Saunders powered her way over from close range with her conversion unfortunately rebounding off of the crossbar.
Early second-half dominance paid off in the 50th minute when, from a steal at the scrum, the free-scoring Kelle Nicoll added to her season tally.
Saunders added the extras and Howe stretched their lead to 24-5.
Nicoll once again crossed over on the left touchline and another impressive goal kick meant that Howe found themselves 31-5 up with 20 minutes to go.
Saunders then tucked the ball under her arm and danced through the Ayr defence to score a brilliant solo try to extend the lead. It was a try worthy of the successful conversion which was supplied by Saunders herself to bring the lead to 38-5.
Unfortunately, the match had to be ended prematurely due to a nasty injury to one of the Ayr players.
The win means Howe remain in fourth place in the league and it keeps them in the hunt in what is shaping up to be an intense battle at the top. Sunday sees another home game at Duffus Park against West of Scotland .