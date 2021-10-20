Howe Harlequins ensure there's no Ayr raid

Rebekah Smith powers up the park for the Howe Harlequins. Pictures by Cordelia Manson

The breakthrough came when debutant Sharifa Kasolo burst through a couple of would-be tacklers before diving over the line for the opening score of the game.

Phoebe Saunders slotted the conversion to bring the score to 7-0.

Just three minutes later Ayr marched down the other end of the field and, after good phases with the forwards, found acres of space on the left side for a walk-in try.

Howe's Kelle Nicoll breaks through the Ayr backline

The conversion was missed so the score remained 7-5 to the hosts.

A solid scrum forced the penalty and quick thinking allowed Emma Wood to cross the whitewash in the corner, bringing the score to 12-5.

Howe grabbed another before the break when Saunders powered her way over from close range with her conversion unfortunately rebounding off of the crossbar.

Early second-half dominance paid off in the 50th minute when, from a steal at the scrum, the free-scoring Kelle Nicoll added to her season tally.

Saunders added the extras and Howe stretched their lead to 24-5.

Nicoll once again crossed over on the left touchline and another impressive goal kick meant that Howe found themselves 31-5 up with 20 minutes to go.

Saunders then tucked the ball under her arm and danced through the Ayr defence to score a brilliant solo try to extend the lead. It was a try worthy of the successful conversion which was supplied by Saunders herself to bring the lead to 38-5.

Unfortunately, the match had to be ended prematurely due to a nasty injury to one of the Ayr players.