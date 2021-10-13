Howe Harlequins keep up their excellent form

The Howe Harlequins welcomed Kelso to Duffus Park looking to build on what was a positive 42-12 win against Broughton.

Howe flew out the blocks, applying pressure early in the Kelso half and reaped the rewards when Emma Wood crossed over to score two minutes into the game.

Kelso found the try line themselves and levelled at 5-5.

Emma Wood, the club's vice-captain, storms over to score the first try of the game. Pic by Cordelia Manson

Howe started to turn the screw and Sally Bousie dotted the ball down in the corner for her first try and opened her account for the Quins.

Speedster Claire Buist then broke away down the wing and claimed her first try of the season with the conversion unfortunately hitting the post to keep the score at 15-5 into half time.

Phase after phase, Kelso looked for the whitewash with some resolute Howe defence holding them out until eventually the pressure paid off and Kelso forced their way over to bring the game back within a score at 15-10.

Howe captain Lisa Croniken forced her way over the line from short range to give the hosts some breathing room in the game once more.

The try helped Howe to go through the gears and Kelle Nicoll was able to cross the line and extend the Howe lead to 25-10.

Kelso turned the ball over in their own half and executed a brilliant counter attack through the backs to peg the Quins back to 10 points.

Howe marched back down into the Kelso 22 through a great break from debutant Ailsa Clark and earned themselves a penalty.

Quick thinking allowed Howe to tap-and-go with Emma Wood scoring her second try of the match with the extras added by Phoebe Saunders to take the score to 32-15. There was still time for Howe to grab another one before the end of the match.

Sophie Wareing produced some lovely footwork to find the space and get over to score the final try of the game.

Saunders was successful with the conversion.